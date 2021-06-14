Vaccination event with free gift cards coming to GR Juneteenth celebration

Cherry Health is hosting a vaccination event at this weekend's first Juneteenth celebration, with gift cards for those who get their shot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A vaccination event with an extra incentive is headed to the Grand Rapids Juneteenth celebration this weekend.

Cherry Health is offering free COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday, June 19 onsite at the Calder Plaza from 3 to 7 p.m. Gift cards will be provided for visitors while supplies last. The health organization is a non-profit committed to providing care to all, especially underserved populations across Michigan.

This event is the city’s first annual celebration of Juneteenth, commemorating the day that slaves were freed in 1865.

Grand Rapids is honoring the national holiday with activities in Calder Plaza and Joe Taylor Park. Surrounding the vaccination event will be a free outdoor roller-skating event organized by the Black Impact Collaborative, guest DJ’s in the evening, as well as other local vendors.

If you’re interested in getting vaccinated at the event, you can call ahead at Cherry Health’s COVID-19 Hotline at (616) 965-8347. Make sure to mention you’re registering for an appointment at the Juneteenth celebration. Their hotline is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will also accept walks-ups and will register visitors onsite.

Cherry Health is welcoming visitors to get their second shot at their office, Heart of the City Health Center located on 100 Cherry Street, three weeks after the event.

