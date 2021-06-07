Vaccine clinic to offer gift cards to first 200 restaurant, retail, hospitality workers

The clinic aims to encourage those in industries largely affected by COVID-19 to receive vaccines.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A vaccination clinic will give free $50 Visa gift cards to the first 200 restaurant, retail and hospitality workers to receive their vaccines. The clinic is Wednesday, June 9 and runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn on East Beltline Avenue.

As part of the "shots in arms" campaign organized by Gov. Whitmer's Protect Michigan Commission, the clinic aims to encourage those in industries largely affected by COVID-19 to receive vaccines. The commission is partnered with the Small Business Association of Michigan and the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association.

“We recognize how hard Michigan’s hospitality, retail and restaurants have been impacted by COVID and how hard they’ve worked to keep us protected,” said Protect Michigan Commission Director Kerry Ebersole Singh. “This ‘shots in arms’ partnership thanks these essential workers for their dedication and ensures their protection through the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.”

The Protect Michigan Commission was established by Gov. Whitmer in January. As part of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the commission aims to help Michiganders make a plan to get vaccinated.

“This partnership offers an opportunity for workers to protect themselves, their friends and families, and the patrons they serve,” said Mary Wisinski, immunization program supervisor at the Kent County Health Department. “I believe it also brings peace of mind as we continue to re-open our community and our businesses.”

No appointments are needed to receive a vaccine at the clinic, and walk-ins are welcome. Anyone is able to get a vaccine, regardless of where they work, but those under 18 must have a parent or guardian to accompany them. Both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Proof of insurance is not required. Funds to purchase the gift cards were privately donated.

Another vaccine clinic for restaurant, retail and hospitality workers and their families will be held Tuesday, June 15 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Radisson Plaza Hotel in Kalamazoo.

