About 100 ice sculptures are coming to downtown Grand Rapids. Here's how to see them:

This weekend will bring Valent-Ice back to Grand Rapids just in time for your Valentine's Day weekend. Here's what to expect:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Looking for something to do this weekend with your loved one for the Valentine's Day holiday? Take them to see some Ice! Valent-ICE!

Starting on Friday, the World of Winter event will place about 100 ice sculptures around downtown Grand Rapids. Sculptures will start popping up early Friday morning, with an ice bar being set up at City Built Brewing Company on Friday afternoon. You can also expect to see some performances in front of the Holiday Inn.

Then on Saturday come out to the Grand Rapids Art Museum to take in live ice sculpture carving from noon to 4 p.m. You'll be able to see a 15 by 8-foot giant ice sculpture carved from start to finish.

Randy Finch, of Ice Sculptures Ltd., said they started prepping for this event back in December, and that this year's event will be larger than any other year.

When asked how long the sculptures will stay up, Randy had this to say:

"So the sculptures will be up as long as the weather permits. So if it starts to melt, and some start to come down, we'll be taking those down individually, but we've had them last as long as two weeks. But, I would say with the temperatures being a little bit warmer this year, I'd definitely get out Friday or Saturday to see the ice."

To help plan your trip around downtown for Valent-ICE you can use this interactive map FOUND HERE.

