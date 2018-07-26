PHOENIX — Arizona DPS Trooper Tyler Edenhofer was shot and killed during a shooting on Interstate 10 near Avondale Boulevard Wednesday night, according to the DPS officials.

According to DPS, troopers were fighting with a man that had been spotted on the freeway throwing things at cars. That suspect got in a fight with troopers when one of the troopers lost his gun, officials said. The suspect then got a hold of the gun and shot twice. One bullet hit a trooper in the arm, while the other killed trooper Edenhofer.

DPS said Edenhofer was a rookie just wrapping up training when he was shot to death. A second trooper, Dalin Dorris, was also shot in the shoulder, but is expected to recover, officials said.

This is a developing story.

According to ADOT, I-10 eastbound between Litchfield Road and Avondale Boulevard is closed as police investigate the scene. There is no estimated time for reopening, so motorists are advised to avoid the area. Westbound lanes are not affected near milepost 131.

