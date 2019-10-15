GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The state has suspended the liquor license of the Van Andel Arena's food and beverage provider.

According to a release from Van Andel Arena, the suspension is temporary following an incident that occurred in March 2019. Consequently, four Grand Rapids Griffins games will be dry -- no alcoholic beverages may be served or consumed in the arena.

The games impacted are Oct. 23, 25, 26 and the 30 -- all the home games planned for October.

During a Grand Rapids Police Department operation at a Grand Rapids Griffins game on March 8, 2019, concessions staff and volunteers checked, but failed to validate, the vertical licenses of two patrons attempting to purchase alcoholic beverages, and those patrons were served.

A Van Andel Arena spokesperson said in the release that there have not been any other incidents since.

