Van Buren County authorities to give afternoon update about South Haven shooter

One of the victims hit during the attack remains in critical condition.

PAW PAW, Mich. — Authorities in Van Buren County are expected to give more details and answer questions about the South Haven pier shooter Monday afternoon.

Sheriff Daniel Abbott, Paw Paw Chief of Police Eric Marshall, Paw Paw Superintendent Rick Reo and other law enforcement will provide an update at 2 p.m.

Last Friday, 19-year-old Aidan Ingalls shot a married couple on the South Haven pier.

The man died from his wounds, and the woman was critically wounded and remains in the hospital.

The shooting suspect was also found dead on the pier.

Two firearms were recovered from the shooter, including a 9mm handgun and a pellet gun. At least a dozen spent casings were located, but it's still unknown how many shots were actually fired.

Ingalls was the Paw Paw student who planned an attack on his high school in March of 2018. He was just 15 at the time.

South Haven Police Chief Natalie Thompson says this was a random shooting.

