WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An 88-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman, both from St. Joseph, died Monday in a crash with a tanker truck in Van Buren County.

The sheriff's office said they started receiving calls about the crash at 11:37 a.m. at the intersection of M-43 and County Road 665. When deputies arrived to the scene, they discovered that both the driver and front seat passenger of an SUV were dead.

The investigation found that the SUV had stopped at a stop sign on County Road 665, but pulled into the intersection directly in the path of a tanker truck.

The truck drove into the driver side of the SUV, causing it to lose control and spin into a yard. Police did not indicate if the 61-year-old man driving the truck was injured in the incident.

The crash remains under investigation.

