Van Buren County home badly damaged after kitchen fire

Authorities said the fire started in the kitchen when cooking oil overheated.

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Fire crews said the people living in a Van Buren County home badly damaged after a kitchen fire were able to get out safely Friday afternoon.

According to a press release the South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES), it happened at a home in Bangor Township on 70th Street, near 39th Avenue, around 4:40 p.m.

The Bangor Fire Chief Derek Babcock said the fire started in the kitchen when cooking oil overheated.

Bangor Community Fire Department initially responded to the fire, but requested mutual aid from Covert Township and the SHAES.

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.