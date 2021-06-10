Van Buren traffic stop results in seizure of over $1 million in crystal meth

The seizure is the largest by the Michigan State Police in the Fifth District and is also the largest in recent history from a traffic stop in Michigan.

VAN BUREN, Mich — A routine traffic stop in Van Buren earlier this month led to the seizure of 50 kilos of crystal meth, police say. The seizure is the largest by the Michigan State Police in the Fifth District and is also the largest in recent history from a traffic stop in Michigan.

According to MSP, the investigation started on June 4 with a traffic stop on northbound I-196 near mile marker 13 in Covert Township. The suspect vehicle had an expired Georgia license plate.

While speaking with the two occupants of the vehicle, troopers observed signs of criminal activity and received verbal consent to search the vehicle. A complete search resulted in the discovery of about 50 kilos of crystal meth, which was wrapped in 51 different packages. MSP said the estimated street value is more that $1 million.

The passenger of the vehicle, a 34-year-old man from Mexico, was arrested for possession with intent to deliver meth and resisting and obstructing an officer. The driver, a 30-year-old female from California, was arrested and lodged for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamines and providing false information to a police officer. Both are being held at the Van Buren County Jail

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.