“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” coming to Grand Rapids

The immersive experience features more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic artworks and uses projections to make visitors part of the masterpieces.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” will soon be coming to Grand Rapids, Business Wire reported Tuesday.

According to the release, more than 2.5 million tickets have been sold throughout the exhibit’s tour, which has taken place in major cities across the U.S. like New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles and more.

“Van Gogh’s art comes to life by appearing and disappearing, flowing across multiple surfaces, and heightening the senses with their immense detail,” the release reads. “Through his own words set to a symphonic score, guests come to a new appreciation of this tortured artist’s stunning work.”

The dates and location of the exhibit in Grand Rapids has yet to be released, but you can preregister for tickets here.

