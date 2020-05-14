Structure damaged, injuries unknown

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — We are working to find out more information after a vehicle crashed into a structure late Wednesday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. in Muskegon Heights on a property between 7th and 8th Streets.

Police have not released any information on what caused the crash, or if anyone was hurt.

13 On Your Side crews saw a tow truck removing the vehicle around 11:30 p.m. The crash appeared to cause significant damage to the shed-like structure.

This story is developing and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE: