Vehicle crashes into structure in Muskegon Heights

Structure damaged, injuries unknown
Credit: 13 On Your Side
A tow truck removes a vehicle after it crashed into a structure Wednesday night

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — We are working to find out more information after a vehicle crashed into a structure late Wednesday night. 

It happened around 10:30 p.m. in Muskegon Heights on a property between 7th and 8th Streets. 

Police have not released any information on what caused the crash, or if anyone was hurt. 

13 On Your Side crews saw a tow truck removing the vehicle around 11:30 p.m. The crash appeared to cause significant damage to the shed-like structure.  

This story is developing and we will bring you more information as it becomes available. 

