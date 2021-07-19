Vehicle crashes into Chow Hound pet store in Kent County

The vehicle hit the building but did not go all the way inside the business.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County business is damaged after a vehicle crashed into the building Monday morning.

Police say the incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. at the Chow Hound pet store on Cascade Road. The vehicle hit the building but did not go all the way inside the business.

Kent County dispatch said no injuries have been reported and that the cause of the crash is currently unknown. Police are now investigating the incident.

