One vehicle struck the Hall Street Bakery; cause of crash unknown.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a crash involving two vehicles, one of which struck a bakery in southeast Grand Rapids.

It happened before 2:45 a.m. at the Hall Street Bakery at the corner of Fuller and Hall St.

13 ON YOUR SIDE crews saw one vehicle had struck the building, appearing to damage one of the entrances.

The other vehicle had come to a rest near the patio area.

Grand Rapids police have not released any information regarding what caused the crash, or if anyone was hurt.