Traffic is being diverted away from NB U.S. 131 near Market Ave.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Crews are on the scene of a large vehicle fire on NB U.S. 131 near downtown Grand Rapids.

It's not clear what caused the fire, or if there are any injuries.

Our 13 On Your Side traffic cameras show a heavy fire department presence in the area as of 2:15 a.m., so avoid the area if possible.

13 On Your Side crews say the vehicle was hauling a FedEx trailer, and the fire appears to be extinguished as of 2:30 a.m.

Traffic on NB U.S. 131 is backed up and being diverted as of 2:30 a.m. MDOT says the freeway is closed at NB U.S. 131 at Market Ave.

Stay with 13 On Your Side for updates on this developing story.

Related stories from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

Related video from 13 ON YOUR SIDE: