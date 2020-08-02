OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a hit and run crash that happened on 159th Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Deputies say a vehicle hit a house and then fled the scene. The homeowner reported getting woken up by a loud crashing sound, followed by the sound of a revving engine. The homeowner said they then heard a second crashing noise.

The homeowners say the car hit their attached garage. Deputies say they found door panels from the home's garage door down the road in the area of Waukazoo Road and Ottawa Beach Road.

Deputies say they were unable to find the suspect's car. It's described as a silver mid-size SUV or crossover. Deputies say it should have heavy front end damage and is missing its passenger-side mirror.

If anyone has any information about the suspected vehicle, call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.