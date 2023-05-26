Vehicle smashes into Comstock Park business Friday morning

The vehicle crashed into the Kent Cash Outlet pawn shop a little after 2 a.m.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A Comstock Park intersection is closed after a vehicle crashed into a pawn shop Friday morning.

The vehicle crashed into the Kent Cash Outlet Inc. pawn shop at the corner of West River Drive and Lamoreaux Drive a little after 2 a.m. Friday.

The crash caused extensive damage to the building. It appears only a single vehicle was involved.

A 13 ON YOUR SIDE crew is at the scene and is working to get information about the condition of the driver and what may have caused the crash.

Police closed the intersection around 3 a.m., but reopened West Driver Drive shortly after 5 a.m. Lamoreaux Drive remains closed as of 5:15 a.m.

Several agencies have responded, including the Plainfield Township Fire Department, Kent County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

