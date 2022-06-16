Vehicle crashes into building in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Crews are working to clear the scene after a vehicle struck a building Thursday morning.
Police say it happened at a building at Harvey Street NE and Emerald Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
13 ON YOUR SIDE crews at the scene say the building appears to be a garage or storage building.
It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured in the incident, and the cause of the crash is still unknown.
This is a developing news story. Please check back later for updates.
