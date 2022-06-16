x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Vehicle crashes into building in Grand Rapids

It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured in the incident, and the cause of the crash is still unknown.
Credit: 13 ON YOUR SIDE
It is unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Crews are working to clear the scene after a vehicle struck a building Thursday morning.

Police say it happened at a building at Harvey Street NE and Emerald Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.

13 ON YOUR SIDE crews at the scene say the building appears to be a garage or storage building. 

Credit: 13 ON YOUR SIDE
Crews are working to clear the scene.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured in the incident, and the cause of the crash is still unknown.

This is a developing news story. Please check back later for updates.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Abbott Nutrition plant in Sturgis halts production of EleCare specialty formula