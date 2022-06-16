Vehicle crashes into building in Grand Rapids

It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured in the incident, and the cause of the crash is still unknown.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Crews are working to clear the scene after a vehicle struck a building Thursday morning.

Police say it happened at a building at Harvey Street NE and Emerald Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.

13 ON YOUR SIDE crews at the scene say the building appears to be a garage or storage building.

This is a developing news story. Please check back later for updates.

