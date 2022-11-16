Vehicle Tips For Winter Weather

With winter weather about to be bearing down on West Michigan, here are some tips to keep your car ready for the challenge!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We've gotten a few light tastes of winter already this season, but our first major blast is on the way as we head into the end of the week. If you've waited until now to get your ride ready for the cold, there are some things that you are just out of time to do for this round, but others you can still check off before the flakes start to fly.

The Quick Tips:

The quick things you can do now are checking your fluids, tire pressure, wipers and in-vehicle supplies. You should make sure fluids are topped up, tires are properly inflated as cold weather can reduce tire-pressure, that your wipers are in good shape and are ready for the snow and ice, and that you have basic safety supplies in your car.

When it comes to safety supplies make sure you have a shovel, some cat litter for traction, a first aid kit, some basic snacks, a working flashlight and a blanket of some kind to stay warm should you become stranded. Of course you can also add anything to this kit you feel you may need in an emergency, such as needed medications or other essentials for you.

You should also take this time to make sure your car's battery is functioning properly, and replace any weak or older batteries that may give out when temperatures fall.

The "Next Time" Advice:

If you haven't already switched to winter tires, make sure you do this for the next time. Steve Hollman from Belle Tire told us that business for winter tires is booming, and almost half their calls are related to the topic. He says these tires assist with braking and traction in the colder weather, and highly recommends drivers install a set.

He also recommends patience when setting up an appointment, as the demand is high.

You should also make sure that by the next storm, you take care of any suspension, brakes or charging system issues that may become worse through the colder weather. The best plan for your vehicle this time of the year is to pre-plan and make sure you stay up to date on any needed maintenance.

