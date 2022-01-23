Woman seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash in Vergennes Twp.

Police say the crash happened on Lincoln Lake Avenue NE when a driver attempted to pass another vehicle and struck an oncoming car.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A 66-year-old Grand Rapids woman was seriously injured Sunday morning in a three-vehicle crash in Kent County.

Police say the crash happened around 10 a.m. in the 2500 block of Lincoln Lake Avenue NE. The 66-year-old woman was driving a Hyundai Sonata northbound when she attempted to pass a Ford Fusion. While passing, the Sonata collided with an oncoming GMC Yukon.

The woman was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Ford Fusion was occupied by a 47-year-old Lowell woman and her 16-year-old daughter. The GMC Yukon was driven by a 36-year-old Lowell man. All three were treated for their injuries at the scene and released.

Police say no citations have been issued at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

