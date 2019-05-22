GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —

As we approach the warmer months, you might have plans to bring your pup to the beach.

Turns out, that’s a hot spot for Black flies, too.

Our VERIFY team spoke with an emergency clinician at BluePearl Veterinary Partners, to find out if black fly bites are dangerous for pets.

“Black flies are, unfortunately, a really annoying pest we have here in Michigan,” said BluePearl vet Ericka Hunter.

She said they are most prevalent in the spring and fall.

“We do get many people calling about these weird, big red spots on their, mostly dogs', bellies after being outside or at the beach,” Hunter said.

The reaction from the bites can look a couple different ways.

“The most common thing that we see is a circle or oval shaped lesion, usually on the belly or the inside of the back legs, and it's pretty bright red," Hunter said. "It can also look like a bullseye lesion, which a lot of people get worried about from tick bites.”

Mosquitoes, fleas and ticks are typically more troubling.

“We don't have as many transmissible disease issues with the black flies like we do with some other biting insects that we have,” Hunter said.

Besides the bite itself, the spots likely won’t bother your pet, and should go away in about a day on their own.

“If the pet doesn't seem to be bothered by them, you can simply watch them for 24 hours, if they go away and your pet seems okay, wonderful,” Hunter said.

So we can VERIFY: Are black fly bites dangerous for pets?

“One or two bites usually aren't a big deal, they do hurt just like in people when you get bit by a big biting fly, they are uncomfortable,” Hunter said.

But there are telltale signs if something more is going on.

“If your pet has these bites and then you're starting to see oozing or any other redness, or your pet is really going after the bites, then those would be reasons to have them checked by your family veterinarian," Hunter said. "Because they may have actually developed an infection because of the bites.”

To prevent the bites, she recommends staying away from sandy areas and keeping pets inside during high fly times. If the flies are bugging you, they’re likely bugging your pet, too.

She also says there are some sprays for dogs to repel insects, just make sure it’s safe for your pet and is labeled for the right species.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.