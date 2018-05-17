GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - With the weather warming up, we’re blissfully moving on from what seemed to be the never-ending winter.

But whether we like it or not, the long winter might still have an effect on us.

If you’re an allergy sufferer and think it’s extra bad lately - turns out you’re not going crazy.

Pollen.com says the worst cities for allergy sufferers on Thursday, May 17, are both in Western Michigan.

Muskegon and Grand Rapids - you’re it.

13 On Your Side Verified: Did the long winter make seasonal allergies worse this year?

“Trees that are supposed to be pollinating don’t," said Sara Uekert, an allergist at Grand Rapids Allergy. "What can happen is then those trees get pushed into the later spring along with other trees and grasses and we have a more intense pollen season.”

The perfect pollen storm.

“We end up having a pollen explosion with trees, grasses and molds all in the air at the same time,” Uekert said.

And that's not all.

“Over the last probably 5 to 10 years we’ve been seeing an increase in pollen and a worsening in pollen seasons regardless of a long winter, or a short winter early spring, part of that is thought to be attributed to climate change.”

Unfortunately, we’re not even close to being out of the woods yet.

“Pollen season extends all the way through next fall. We hear a lot of people say this is my first year I've had seasonal allergies, that's in part because the pollen counts are so much higher.”

So we can Verify: Yes, the long winter made seasonal allergies worse this year.

Doctor Uekert recommends people with allergies keep their windows closed, take frequent showers and wear a mask or goggles when doing yard work.

There are also antihistamine tablets and nasal sprays, or even immunotherapy options for people suffering from allergies.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM