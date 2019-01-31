GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — UPDATE: DTE Energy has issued a new statement saying they no longer need customers to reduce the usage to support the central grid.

Many people across Michigan were woken up late Wednesday to a phone alert asking customers in the lower peninsula to lower their thermostats to 65 degrees or lower through Friday, Feb. 1.

The request came after a fire at a Consumers Energy natural gas compressor station in southeast Michigan put a strain on resources.

Many people in West Michigan get their gas heat through DTE Energy, not Consumers. Many DTE customers have asked if they too needed to turn their thermostats down.

We took that question to Consumers Energy spokesperson Roger Morgenstern. He says that Consumers and DTE run off of different systems, however, he later clarified that because this is a fluid situation, customers from both companies should lower their thermostats to conserve energy.

"Any and all conservation of gas use will help at this point," he said. "We appreciate everyone's help and support."

A representative from DTE Energy issued a statement Thursday morning regarding the situation.

“We know how important it is for our customers and Michigan’s economy to have reliable electric service they can count on day in and day out,” said Christy Wicke, executive director, Generation Optimization, DTE Energy.

“While DTE’s plants are running well, our system is connected to energy grids in other states and Canada that are experiencing issues due to the extreme weather. Because of this, we are asking for your support to ensure everyone can stay warm.”

By midday Thursday, DTE issued another statement saying they no longer needed their customers to adjust their thermostats, however, they've provided tips to help their consumers manage their usage during this deep freeze.

Wicke said customers can do the following things to help manage their energy bills:

• Dial down the thermostat several degrees in your home and wear additional layers of clothing.

• Minimize use of electrical appliances and equipment such as washers, dryers, ovens, dishwashers, and humidifiers.

• Turn off all unnecessary lights.

• Open curtains on south-facing windows during the day to allow sunlight to naturally heat the home, and close them at night to reduce the chill from cold windows.

• Use a heavy-duty, clear plastic sheet on a frame or tape clear plastic film to the inside of window frames during the cold winter months. Make sure the plastic is sealed tightly to the frame to help reduce infiltration.

For more information, visit the DTE website.

