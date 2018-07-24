GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Goldfish crackers are the latest snacks to be recalled because they could potentially have Salmonella.

Pepperidge Farm announced four flavors of the popular crackers could be contaminated with the bacteria, but so far there are no reported illnesses connected to the recall.

Ritz crackers and Kellogg's Honey Smacks have also been recalled in recent weeks because of Salmonella concerns.

The CDC estimates Salmonella causes around 1 million illnesses and 450 deaths each year in the U.S.

13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with an expert from the state Department of Agriculture Food and Dairy Division for tips on how to help keep your family safe.

Most of the time people assume Salmonella is associated with foods like raw eggs and poultry.

"We’re starting to see a lot of Salmonella in other foods that people don't necessarily associate with Salmonella, such as raw milk, or some of these snack foods, fresh produce," said Lisa Hainstock with the Food and Dairy Division at the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Salmonella sometimes sneaks into where food is manufactured.

“Through human traffic, people bringing it in on their clothing, their shoes. If it’s coming in on a raw ingredient of some kind, like a grain," Hainstock said. "Or potentially through the incursion of animals, such as rodents or birds.”

Hainstock said Salmonella related recalls are becoming more frequent.

“The food industry is monitoring and sampling product much more frequently, and they’re finding it in their product and doing recalls on a precautionary measure,” Hainstock said.

There are steps you can take to help protect your pantry.

“Rotating your food and using what's called first in first out is always a good practice," Hainstock said. "And then using airtight packaging is another good food safety practice because those packages can pick up mold and mildew."

Is Salmonella poisoning more common in the summer? According to the CDC, we van Verify, yes.

“Warmer weather and unrefrigerated foods create ideal conditions for Salmonella to grow," according to the CDC's website. "Be sure to refrigerate or freeze perishables, prepared foods, and leftovers within two hours.”

Most people infected with Salmonella get diarrhea, a fever and abdominal cramps within 12 to 72 hours after exposure, according to the CDC. It typically lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without an antibiotic.

