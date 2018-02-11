GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Michigan has more than 7.4 million registered voters, and election officials expect voter turnout to be higher than usual for mid-term elections.

It’s important for everyone to exercise their right to vote, and that means knowing what is, and isn’t, allowed when you go to cast your ballot.

Our VERIFY team spoke with the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office to answer five top questions, to help make the process go as smoothly as possible.

1. Do you need to show identification to vote?

Michigan has a voter identification requirement at the polls, and you’re asked to show an acceptable photo ID. The acceptable types are as follows:

Michigan driver's license or state-issued ID card

Driver's license or personal identification card issued by another state

Federal or state government-issued photo identification

U.S. passport

Military ID with photo

Student identification with photo

Tribal identification card with photo

But, voters who do not have an acceptable form of ID or did not bring it to the polls still can vote. They just sign an affidavit saying they don’t have a photo ID.

The ACLU even sent a notice to Clerks statewide this week, urging them to let voters know a photo ID is not required.

2. Does Michigan allow early voting?

No. Some states do let all voters cast ballots before election day, but Michigan does not have early voting.

Qualified Michigan voters can cast absentee ballots before election day, which leads us to our next question.

3. Is it too late to vote by absentee ballot?

No. People who are eligible can submit applications in person up until 4 p.m. Monday, November 5, or by mail until 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 3. The following groups of people are eligible for an absent voter ballot:

Age 60 years old or older

Unable to vote without assistance at the polls

Expecting to be out of town on election day

In jail awaiting arraignment or trial

Unable to attend the polls due to religious reasons

Are serving as a precinct inspector outside of your home precinct

4. Is there a straight ticket voting option available on the ballot for this election?

No. Voters must select a candidate for each race they want to vote in.

You are also not required to vote the entire ballot. You can pick the races or ballot questions you want to vote for.

5. Can you wear election-related clothes to the polls?

Also, no. Michigan has not allowed displaying election related materials at the polls for decades.

This includes clothes, buttons and materials such as pamphlets, fliers and stickers.

You cannot display these things in the polling place or within 100 feet of an entrance to one.

If you want to beat the long lines, avoid the peak voting hours. Try to go between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Remember all voters standing in line at 8 p.m. when the polls close, can still cast a ballot.

To view your sample ballot or find your polling place. go to michigan.gov/vote.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM