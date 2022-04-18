Verizon offering sign on bonuses up to $3,500 along with new minimum wage

The raise will be applied automatically for existing employees currently making less than $20 an hour.

HOUSTON — Wireless giant Verizon announced Monday that it's raising its minimum wage to at least $20 an hour.

Editorial note: The above video is from a related story.

Verizon says it the new minimum wage will be for all new and existing customer service employees, including retail and sales employees.

Current employees who don't earn $20 an hour yet will receive the higher rate automatically, according to Verizon.

In addition to the increase, Verizon says it's offering sign on bonuses up to $2,500 for new retail employees and up to $3,500 for assistant managers.

Assistant managers are also being offered pay differentials for those who end up working on holidays, Sundays, and for those who are bilingual.