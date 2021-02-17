Versiti Blood Centers in need of blood and platelet donations amid severe winter weather

“We simply do not have the three-day supply of blood that we need.”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — With winter storms sweeping across West Michigan, Versiti Blood Centers is grappling with low and quickly dwindling supplies of blood and platelet donations.

“The unrelenting winter weather is taking its toll on the blood supply across the Midwest,” said Dr. Dan Waxman, vice president of transfusion medicine and senior medical director at Versiti. “Supplies of some blood types, including O-negative and O-positive, are reaching critically low levels, with less than a day’s supply of life-saving blood on shelves to supply Versiti’s hospital partners across Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio. We simply do not have the three-day supply of blood that we need.”

The winter weather advisories and warnings are adding to the ongoing blood collection challenges that centers have been facing during COVID-19 due to remote work and schooling. According to Versiti, it has experienced a 47% decrease in mobile drive collections at businesses and schools.

"We are asking the community to step forward and help,” said Dr. Waxman. “Unfortunately, we can’t wait a week until a cold snap subsides to provide these life-saving gifts. For these patients who rely on us, they need our help today, regardless of the weather forecast.”

Currently, Versiti is mostly needing platelet donations, as well as donations of O-negative and O-positive blood. Platelets are used to help cancer patients, trauma survivors and premature babies. O-negative and O-positive blood is the universal blood type, so it can be transfused to all patients, including trauma victims, cancer patients and those undergoing surgery.

Michiganders can donate blood at the following Versiti locations:

GRAND RAPIDS: 1036 Fuller NE

1036 Fuller NE GRANDVILLE: 3140 Wilson SW

3140 Wilson SW ST. JOSEPH: 2710 Cleveland Ave.

2710 Cleveland Ave. KALAMAZOO AREA: 524 E. Milham Ave., Portage

524 E. Milham Ave., Portage SAGINAW: 1771 Tittabawasee Rd.

1771 Tittabawasee Rd. BAY CITY: 1017 N. Johnson St.

1017 N. Johnson St. MIDLAND: 825 E. Main St.

825 E. Main St. TRAVERSE CITY: 2575 Aero Park Dr.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 1-866-642-5663 or visit Versiti online.

