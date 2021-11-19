'Very disruptive': Spring Lake officials preparing residents for $25 million infrastructure construction

The Village has had the same underground infrastructure for 150 years and could pose a threat to public health and safety.

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — The Village of Spring Lake is in desperate need of new underground infrastructure including its water and sewer systems. And now they're asking for the community's input as they start the more than $20 million fixes.

"The Village is 150 years old," said Village Manager Christine Burns, "basically everything that's in the ground is aging."

Village officials said "the aging infrastructure in the Village poses a threat to public health and safety and is in immediate need for replacement."

Over the past five years, the Village has done extensive studies to develop a Capital Improvement Plan, which rated infrastructure conditions and prioritized projects that need attention.

Based on those scores, the following were the top six project sites that were identified as being in the most critical conditions.

South Street from Meridian Street to Prospect Street

South Lake Lift

Monarch Street/Dixie Street/Rex Street from Liberty Street to the North Termini

North Park Street from Savidge Street to Barber Street

Prospect Street from South Street to Savidge Street

Summit Street

"Overall we're looking at about $25 million in improvements," said Burns.

Burns said the USDA is giving the Village a low-interest loan to start those improvements, and they are also expecting some federal infrastructure funding but do not have it just yet.

The first phase of the improvements is $6.5 million, but and repayment of the USDA loan will be from utility users in the Village, not taxpayers.

"If you're a tenant and the water bill is in your name, you're a system user," Burns explained, "and if you're the owner of the home, you're the taxpayer."

Utility users will see itemized water bills that have already had rate increases over the last couple of years.

"There will not be any millage increases associated with these projects," said Burns, "it's all going to be seen on the water bill."

Burns said those projects are set to start next year, but they want people to know now what to expect.

"It could be very disruptive," she said, "and we want people to be as educated as they can about this."

On Tuesday, December 7, the Village will host a Community Engagement Meeting as a way to answer questions and make it clear what residents can expect.

"We don't want to overwhelm people," said Burns, "but at the same time, we want to make sure that they have access to everything they need to make decisions that are going to impact their family and the inconveniences that they're undoubtedly going to experience."

Burns added that this meeting and any in the future are open to anyone and everyone.

"We don't want people to think 'oh that doesn't impact me,' because this is a very small village," she said, "and every project will involve all of us and impact all of us."

The Community Engagement Meeting will be hosted at the Spring Lake District Library from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

You can also watch a live stream of the meeting on the Village's Facebook Page which you can find by clicking here.

Burns added that once construction starts, the Village will also make updates on the project and what inconveniences people can expect daily on the Village website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.