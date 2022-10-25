Veteran orgs hold resource fair in Muskegon Heights

A fair aimed to help minority vets ended up helping more than 70 in West Michigan.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A collection of vendors met with West Michigan veterans at the Holy Trinity Church of God in Christ for a free event that put them in contact with helpful resources.

More than 70 veterans took advantage of the Veteran’s Disability Claims Clinic and Resource Fair Saturday, a collaboration between WINC For All Women Veterans and A.N.C.A.M. Veterans Resources.

“This is huge,” said Tracie Walls, WINC President. “Especially for those who have never filed the claim before they actually get to put their claim in and some of them even walked away with decisions on their claims today.”

The fair included the Detroit Veterans Benefits Administration Regional Office, which assisted vets with benefit claims on-site.

Tanya Richison, A.N.C.A.M. Veterans Resources CEO, said their plan is to hold similar events more often and more than just once a year.

“Because there's a need our minority veterans, African American, Hispanic, Indian, they don't feel that they're getting service very well here,” Richison said. “We need these clinics, we need these clinics. And this is why we're here.”

