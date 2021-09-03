Veteran turns hobby into full-time business

Shawn Moulenbelt crafts, sells and teaches people how to make knives.

WAYLAND, Mich. — Deer season is coming up and one West Michigan veteran has turned his hobby into a full-time business.

Moulenbelt, served in both the army and national guard.

He sells many different, hand crafted, heirloom knives out of his barn is Wayland.

He also holds classes in knife-making and says he enjoys teaching other veterans.

"Making knives makes me happy, but I find that teaching people to make knives, makes me even more happy," Moulenbelt said. "Teaching veterans to make knives kind of just ramps it up just one step more. Whether they continue to do it or not, it's just a fun team building activity."

Moulenbelt says he really enjoys the different stories other veterans have.

He says many of them are looking for something to do and he would be happy to teach more veterans the art of knife making.

You can find more information on the classes and his knives at his website here.

