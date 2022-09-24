Precision Family Dental offering free dental day for West Michigan veterans

There will be a complete hygiene cleaning and doctor exam available, followed by any fillings or crowns that can be done.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In a show of gratitude, Precision Family Dental and the Freedom Day Foundation will be providing our nation's veterans one day of free dentistry for their needs.

Any veteran qualifies. All you have to do is call (616)-949-1570 and make an appointment for Thursday, Oct. 13 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The service is being provided in Grand Rapids at 2025 East Beltline Avenue southeast in suite 101.

There will be a complete hygiene cleaning and doctor exam available, followed by any fillings or crowns that can be done.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.