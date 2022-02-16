"I feel disrespected" Veterans upset over proposed relocation of Allegan Co. memorial

The City of Allegan proposed moving the veterans memorial for a new trash program, and due to other activities in the park overshadowing the somber memorial.

ALLEGAN, Mich. — John West is a veteran, who helped bring a veteran's memorial to the City of Allegan at Riverfront Park in 1990.

"Coming back from Vietnam was like the worst thing you could do," said West, "We were very mistreated all the away out. So, we just kind of got together and decided we needed something here to represent us."

Late last year, The City Commission proposed moving the memorial. The City Manager, Joel Dye, said that was for a few reasons. One, is the Downtown Development Authority is looking at creating a community trash and recycling receptacle program. The program would create five to six community dumpsters around town, instead of one for each businesses.

"One of the preferred locations for the dumpsters was near the Veteran's Memorial Park on our river front," said Dye, "So, we started having initial conversations that we didn’t want to put one near the memorial. So, that led to what if the Veterans Memorial Park went to a more solemn place?"

A second reason to possibly move the memorial was due to the activity that has grown in the park around the memorial. There is a zipline, splash pad, and festivals held multiple times a year.

"There's just a lot of energy and activity down there," said Dye, "It’s great it means the memorial gets a lot of eyes on it. But at the same time, if you’re down there honoring a fallen friend or fallen relative, you’re dealing with some extra activity going on that doesn’t always give you that peace."

However, veterans in Allegan were not happy to hear about the proposed changes.

"I feel very disrespected," said veteran Curtis Clark, "I'm a 25 year Army veteran. Lots of us sacrificed. And I feel like they want to cancel veterans out. Why?"

One proposed location was moving the memorial to Oakwood Cemetery. Dye said this would have the space for the memorial and the annual Memorial Day Parade ends the route at the gates.

"I think it’s disrespectful to veterans to go to the backyard of a cemetery," said veteran James Harris, "Especially to make way for a dumpster."

Multiple veterans met with 13 ON YOUR SIDE Wednesday afternoon, speaking about their frustrations with the proposal.

"For the last 20 to 30 years, there’s been a spirit of veteran and patriotism in this country that some of us did not see in our day," said veteran Tom Lindsley, "This is scary. We’d be put on a back burner, and taken off the radar, and thrown into the cemetery early."

West said they had fought to get the location for the memorial where it stands today. He said many people have paid their respects to fallen friends at the area.

For now, the project has been paused. Dye said nothing has been approved to move the memorial, and if so, where. However, when the issue is brought back up, the City plans to consult with veterans about what to do with the memorial.

"We will be very transparent as we go down this path," said Dye, "If we decide to move the veteran's memorial."

Dye said other possible locations they have discussed are making a memorial part of the downtown streetscape, moving it to Rossman Park or Hansen Park. They have also not approved where the dumpsters for the trash program would be located, and they may not place one near the current memorial.

"We aren’t really investigating this right now," said Dye, "We’re going to go back out to the community and have this discussion. Talking to the veterans, our local VFW chapter is something we need to have that conversation with."

Meanwhile, many of the veterans we spoke with said they liked the high trafficked area for the memorial. They think it will keep the sacrifice in the forefront of the community.

"Putting this in a cemetery in the back corner," said veteran Ben Taylor, "where no one will see it on a regular basis, not in your face, it’s taking away the history. Taking away our pride."

"This is something that a lot of young people come down here," said veteran Curtis Clark, "and when they see this, it sparks interest in young people's minds."

RELATED VIDEO: 'What are the chances?': Vietnam war veteran meets Air Force vet who saved his life in 1969 when his daughter moved in next door

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.