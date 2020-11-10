Vice President Pence visiting Grand Rapids Wednesday

The event is scheduled to take place at 12:30 p.m. at Lacks Enterprises, Inc.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is once again a stop on the campaign trail.

Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting Grand Rapids Wednesday, Oct. 14 for a “Make America Great Again” event, the Trump/Pence campaign announced Saturday.

The event is scheduled to take place at 12:30 p.m. at Lacks Enterprises, Inc. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. and all attendees will be given a temperature check, a mask which they will be instructed to wear and access to hand sanitizer.

As a major swing state, Michigan has recently been a popular stop on the campaign trail.

Former vice president and current democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden stopped in Grand Rapids last week. The state has also recently welcomed President Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Dr. Jill Biden, and Karen Pence.

