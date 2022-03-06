Victim in Holland shooting 'played dead' while suspect killed other man, court docs say

The investigation revealed that the suspect was also the one who called 911 after the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOLLAND, Mich. — Court documents reveal more chilling details about a deadly shooting in Holland Wednesday night.

19-year-old Cinecca Madison is charged with open murder in the shooting death of 19-year-old Antory Burrell, and assault with intent to commit murder for severely injuring of 18-year-old Demontae Knight Junior.

The Holland Department of Public Safety said the victims were riding bicycles when they were shot on 16th Street and College Avenue, near Hope College.

Authorities said Madison and the victims knew each other, and this was not a random attack.

According to court documents obtained by 13 ON YOUR SIDE, when detectives arrived on the scene after the shooting, Burrell had been pronounced dead, and Knight was being transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids for surgery. Detectives said that Burrell had been shot four times, and Knight was shot six to seven times.

Court documents also revealed that the suspect, Cinecca Madison, called 911 after the shooting, saying he was with the two victims when the incident happened.

As detectives interviewed witnesses, they learned from a clothing description that Madison was in fact the suspect in the shooting. A short time later, investigators found the gun that was used to shoot both Knight and Burrell at an apartment on Lincoln Avenue, where Madison's sister lives.

Once Demontae Knight was out of surgery, he told detectives that it was Madison who shot him. He said that after he was shot in the back, he ran over to a tree and laid down, pretending that he was dead. That's when he said he saw Madison walk up to the other victim, Antory Burrell, who was laying in the street with gunshot wounds. Knight said that he watched Madison shoot Burrell again, and then drive off.

Cinecca Madison is being held at the Ottawa County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616-355-1150 or by emailing policetips@cityofholland.com. Silent Observer can also be contacted at 1-877-887-4536 or www.mosotips.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.