Victim killed in fiery Lowell crash identified by loved one: ‘He was so kind and happy’

Kyle DeDonado, 31, was headed to work as a janitor when he was hit by a 16-year-old driver, a friend said.

LOWELL, Mich. — The Saranac man killed in a Lowell area crash has been identified by a loved one.

A friend of Kyle DeDonado says he was driving to his job as a janitor Monday evening when he was hit by a 16-year-old driver.

"He was a great husband, father, brother. He was so kind and happy," Michael McCarty said.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Fallasburg Park Road, between Heim Street and Lincoln Lake Avenue. The road was closed in both directions for hours while police investigated.

A 16-year-old from Lowell was driving north on Fallasburg when she crossed the centerline and hit DeDonado head-on in a pickup truck.

When first responders arrived at the scene, DeDonado's car was on fire and he was deceased inside, police say.

"He was a loved member of the disc golf community and his friends will all tell you how happy and cheerful he always was. Always smiling, always quick to say hello and ask how your family was," said McCarty.

DeDonado, 31, leaves behind children and his wife.

