Victims identified in November shooting, third victim expected to survive

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department has identified the two victims shot and killed on the city's southwest side in late November.

Victor Alphonso Bustamante-Meza, 34, and Artemio Zacarius-Ortiz, 23, were shot on Nov. 24 in the 1900 block of Stafford Avenue NW.

The Kent County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled both of these deaths as a homicide. The third victim shot in this incident, who has not been identified, is expected to survive.

No suspects have been arrested.

The Grand Rapids Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer. Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

