GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Red Project hosted an event on the Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids Saturday evening as a part of International Overdose Awareness Day.

The Grand Rapids event following a similar one in Muskegon where the non-profit organization was honoring and remembering the victims of overdose.

"We are trying to honor the lives of those who have been lost to overdose but also honoring people who have been affected by it," said Katherine McKee, Clean Works coordinator for Kent County.

"There is a lot of trauma associated with that that we don't talk about. We really wanted to create a space and a place where people felt comfortable coming and talking about it."

RELATED: Kent County non-profit teaches how to administer narcan, distributes for free

RELATED: Narcan to be offered to every public library and YMCA for free

This is the second year the Red Project has hosted an event on overdose awareness day.

The group lined up 93 numbered bags on the bridge, and McKee said each one represented a life lost to overdose in 2018. There were additional bags that had been decorated by family or friends of overdose victims.

The Red Project was also training people how to use Narcan, an opioid reversal medication. They gave the kits away to people who wanted them.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.