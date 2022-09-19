All 4 hospitalized victims of shooting outside GVSU released

Police had extra patrols in the area at the time of the shooting because of the home football game and had been called out to several other incidents that night.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Four people were injured following a shooting at the Canvas Townhomes in Allendale Township, and two of those victims are Grand Valley State University students, authorities say.

All four victims have been since been released from the hospital.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident at 2:20 a.m. Sunday at Pearl Street and 48th Avenue after complaints of loud music due to a party.

On their way, calls came in concerning multiple gunshots being fired in the same area. When police arrived to the scene, more gunshots were heard.

Officials say that when they arrived, a vehicle they had believed could be involved in the shooting was leaving the scene. They stopped the car and questioned the people inside. Multiple objects were taken in for evidence.

Police found one person on scene suffering from a gunshot wound and first responders provided medical treatment before the victim was taken to a hospital.

Shortly after, three more victims had arrived at nearby hospitals. They were all treated for gunshot wounds and police believe the wounds are related to this incident.

All of the victims are male and range in ages from 18-20. Multiple vehicles were also damaged from the shooting.

Several detectives are working on the shooting investigation, but say it's a complicated case.

Captain Jake Sparks at the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says they had extra patrols in the area at the time of the shooting because there was a home football game, and they had been called out for other incidents several times already that evening.

"A lot of times we've run into a situation where there's students who post their social gatherings online or via social media and then that can lead to people attending those parties are dropping by these social events, having not been invited because it's public for everybody to see on social media," Sparks said.

"So, I know in this situation, even past situations, we have people that come by that are directly affiliated with the University or aren't even directly affiliated with the people that are hosting the event. That sometimes leads to issues because the people don't know each other."

At this time, there is no suspect in custody and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.

