ROOSEVELT PARK, Mich. — Guests staying at the Victory Inn & Suites in Roosevelt Park were asked to leave the premises Wednesday, Feb. 13.

Hotel management took that action after a Muskegon County Circuit Judge issued a preliminary injunction forcing it to close.

The hotel has been at 2967 Henry Street since the 1970's. The court order from Hon. William C. Marietti states that Bristol Property, LLC, must immediately cease any and all business operations until all certificates and licenses necessary to operate a business within the City of Roosevelt Park are issued.

A hotel manager tells 13 On Your Side she and other Victory Inn employees spent Wednesday informing guests and working to find them other accommodations. She would not say how many guests were staying at the inn.

Roosevelt Park City Manager Jared Olson said Wednesday the city and Victory Inn's owners are involved in on-going litigation and he couldn't comment about the court case.

Olson did tell 13 On Your Side the Victory Inn & Suites has unresolved building and fire code violations, and no longer has a valid business license due to an outstanding tax bill of over $20,000.

Bristol Property, LLC's attorney and the on-site property manager at the Victory Inn & Suites both declined an opportunity to do interviews with 13 On Your Side.

The property manager did say some of the Victory Inn & Suites' problems are the result of false and bad reviews on hotel rating sites following the arrest and conviction of Mitchell Hodges in 2017.

Hodges used a room at the hotel to sell a 15-year-old girl for sex. He was sentenced in 2018 to a 7 to 20 year prison sentence for that crime.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.