Vigil held for 6-year-old boy who drowned in Lake Michigan

Iain Rowe disappeared at Holland State Park on Saturday.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A large crowed gathered Monday night at Grand Haven Christian School to mourn a little boy who drowned over the weekend.

Six-year-old Iain Rowe disappeared Saturday while at Holland State Park. His body was later found on Sunday north of the Holland channel.

Rowe, from Ferrysburg, had just finished kindergarten.

People who gathered at the vigil said Rowe loved hugs.

"Just loved others and gave of himself," said the boy's principal Tim Annema. "He loved God and his life. And we'll carry all those memories in our hearts for years to come."

