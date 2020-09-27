Vigil calls for justice in murder of 2-year-old boy

At the vigil, the community lit candles and released white balloons in honor of Colton.

GREENVILLE, Mich. — A vigil was held in Greenville Saturday night to mourn the death of a 2-year-old boy and call for justice.

Colton Sceviour died on Sept. 18 after being rushed to the hospital. Initially, crews were told the boy had choked on his breakfast. But it was later determined the toddler died from a traumatic brain injury, and his death was ruled a homicide.

The boyfriend to the boy's mother has been charged in the death. Matthew Ryan Rademacher, 27, was arrested this week on murder and first degree child abuse charges.

At the vigil, the community lit candles and released white balloons in honor of Colton. The event was held at the Veterans Memorial Park on S. Luray Street in Greenville.

"Let’s stand together as a community and help get this family justice for this two-year-old baby boy who was taken from them," the event organizers said.

Rademacher is being held without bond in the Ionia County Jail.

