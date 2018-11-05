GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--Her family says eight-year-old Nevaeh Alston died trying to help others, and that is what relatives and friends were remembering a vigil for the girl Thursday night in Grand Rapids.

“She was a really good girl,” said her mother, Sarah Hampton. “Everybody that knew her loved her.”

“She was one of the nicest little girls I have known or met,” said cousin Joshua Such. “I am so happy that I got to be in her life as long as it was.”

The mourners gathered on Bridge Street at the spot where Nevaeh was struck by an SUV Tuesday night while trying to run across. She died soon after in the hospital.

“It was so sad,” said Such. “She was so young.”

Her mother says Nevaeh was taking fresh fruit to homeless people she had seen along the banks of the Grand River. They were trying to cross Bridge Street between Bridgewater Place office tower and Ah-Nab-Awen Park.

“We were both running and I thought we could make it,” recalls Hampton. “Then I realized we couldn’t make it. I had her hand but I said ‘stop.’ She he must have thought maybe if she runs faster she will make it. Her hand slipped out of mine, it was hot and we were both sweaty. She got hit by some type of SUV.”

Some people looking down from River House Condominiums say they saw the aftermath of the crash.

Several joined the vigil Thursday night. One said he hopes the city will consider a pedestrian crossing at that spot to help others get safely across.

“I knew her for almost her whole life,” said Such. “I really do miss her.”

