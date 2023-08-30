Hundreds gather to remember 21-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash

Friends and family gathered Tuesday to remember Jared Gossage, who was killed in a crash over the weekend. He's being remembered as a kind, loving person.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hundreds on Tuesday gathered to honor a Wyoming motorcyclist who was killed in a crash over the weekend.

Just after midnight on Saturday, 21-year-old Jared Gossage was killed when he got into a crash with a vehicle in Grand Rapids. The driver, an 18-year-old from Oklahoma, and three passengers fled the scene.

That driver is now facing charges in the crash.

Tuesday night, a vigil was held at the site of the crash to honor Jared. Hundreds gathered to remember him, bringing candles and flowers to celebrate his life.

Elizabeth Shoemaker, Jared's cousin, said he was one of the sweetest people, a great friend who rode bikes like his family before him. She said that to Jared, riding was life.

"All these people are gathered here because Jared was a great friend. Jared was a best friend. He supported everybody," she said. "He was kind, he was loving, he was genuine, he was super intelligent, he was very talented. And he was always willing to go hang out and have fun. He loved to laugh, wasn't big into the drama. He was everyone's favorite."

Jared's family said they are horrified that the driver and his passengers would leave him for dead.

"It's very common that people keep leaving the scenes of accidents with absolutely no empathy for humanity. It's soulless, it's evil," said Shoemaker. "It eats up my soul and I'm really struggling and so is my whole family...We're trying to think of the good times and the beautiful moments instead of the end."

The investigation into the deadly crash is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Thompson at 616-456-3320, or at athompson@grcity.us, or Officer Kohl at 616-456-4513, or tkohl@grcity.us.

