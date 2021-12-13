Vigil held at GVSU for student who died one year ago on campus

"I encourage everybody to live like Taylor did. She was the most selfless human being and she truly lived life to the fullest."

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Sunday marked one year since a Grand Valley State University student was found dead on campus.

The body of Taylor DeRosa, a first-year student from Royal Oak, was found near the GVSU intramural athletic fields by a jogger on Dec. 12, 2020.

On Dec. 12, 2021, friends, family members and other GVSU students gathered at the Cook Carillon Tower on the Allendale Campus to celebrate DeRosa's life.

"It honestly means the world to me and Taylor's mom that so many people are here and saying all these nice things," said Jenny Mollencopf, who grew up with DeRosa.

"I encourage everybody to live like Taylor did. She was the most selfless human being and she truly lived life to the fullest."

Police originally called DeRosa's death suspicious, but it was later ruled an accident caused by hypothermia.