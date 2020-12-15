Vigil planned for GVSU student found dead on campus, fundraiser created to cover funeral expenses

“We lost our beautiful, strong, courageous, smart and sweet Taylor far too soon."

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University students are planning a candlelight vigil in memory of a student who was found dead on campus Saturday.

Taylor DeRosa was a first-year student from Royal Oak. Her body was found by a runner near the intramural fields on campus. Police are still investigating the incident and are calling her death “suspicious.”

DeRosa will be remembered during a vigil on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at the Cook Carillon Tower. Face coverings will be required, and attendees will be asked to maintain a safe, 6-foot distance between one another. To minimize the handling of shared items, attendees are asked to bring their own candle or flashlight.

“Tragedies have a way of focusing our attention to what matters most – the people around us,” said GVSU President Philomena Mantella. “Keep the student’s family in your thoughts and offer your help and support to those who need it.”

A GoFundMe page has also been created to raise funds for DeRosa’s memorial.

“We lost our beautiful, strong, courageous, smart and sweet Taylor far too soon,” the page reads. “Taylor lived a passionate, involved life as an advocate for gun control, Black Lives Matter, women’s rights and a host of other organizations and movements that supported human equality, fairness and truth. Taylor’s smile was illuminating, and her warmth, friendliness and humor brought joy to everyone who knew her.”

Created two hours ago, the fundraiser’s goal of $20,000 has already been surpassed. According to the page, the money will go towards “the burden of funeral costs and time off work. Any excess money will be donated to a fund near to Taylor’s heart.”

Donations to the GoFundMe page can be made here.

