Northview teacher who went viral discusses retirement, new book

Dr. Sheri Steelman taught at Northview High School for her entire 50-year career. Now, she's preparing to publish a book as she heads into retirement.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After 50 years, Dr. Sheri Steelman retired from Northview High School—and the video of her walking out of the school one last time garnered millions of views.

In the video, Steelman walks into the lobby of the school on her last day to see students lining the hall and applauding as music plays.

Steelman joined the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings team on Tuesday to discuss the viral video, her retirement and the book she's preparing to publish.

"It was a total shock, first of all," Steelman said of the video. "I had gone to my principal earlier in the week and said, 'On my last day will you walk me out?' ... We walked down the hall and as soon as I turned the corner, there they were. And I was totally taken off guard, I was so shocked and so thrilled, and pretty emotional."

For the entirety of her 50-year career, Steelman taught English at Northview High School. During that time, she earned several degrees by taking classes part-time—something she said took 20 years of commitment. She received her doctorate at 67 years old.

"I've just always been a lifelong learner, and so I think that's been really at the core of it," she said.

Now, Steelman is preparing to publish a book, called "16th Century Shakespeare and 21st Century Students." She says it's a look into her classroom and how she approaches teaching Shakespeare in the modern day.

Congratulations, Dr. Steelman!

