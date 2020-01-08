Virtual Black Lives Matter event scheduled for Saturday in Muskegon

The event was moved online after the organization reportedly received threats.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A virtual Black Lives Matter even focused on efforts to defund the police in Muskegon is taking place Saturday at 4 p.m.

The event, titled “Bringing Muskegon to the Mayor,” is being hosted by Defund Muskegon PD, a group that defines itself as a cohort of young people “focused on centering justice and equity within all of our systems.”

Defund Muskegon PD, along with Black Lives Matter Muskegon Lakeshore, will be livestreaming the event on Facebook.

According to the event Facebook page, the live stream will include a press briefing and a chance “to hear from Black Muskegon residents on how policing and inequality has affected their lives.”

The event was originally scheduled to be an in-person march and rally on the west side of the Muskegon Police Department, but Defund Muskegon PD said it was transferred online after receiving threats.

“Due to threats and intimidation tactics by far-right extremists, we have moved to a completely virtual week of action,” the event Facebook page reads. “As youth organizers, who are both in college and high school, we need to protect our membership in the best way possible.”

Earlier Saturday in Muskegon, an event was held in support of law enforcement.

Both events come after weeks of protests against police brutality and disagreements surrounding budgeting for police departments.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.