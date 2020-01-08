Virtual commencement happening today for GRCC

This year is the college’s 103rd commencement. It’s being held online due the COVID-19 pandemic.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College is hosting a virtual commencement Saturday at 3 p.m.

According to a press release from the school, the ceremony will take place in real time at the Ford Fieldhouse. The arena will be set up exactly as it would be for the traditional ceremony.

“Grand Rapids Community College’s first virtual Commencement will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube, with students asked to participate by posting photos of their home celebrations,” the press release reads.

“GRCC determined a virtual ceremony is the best way to honor and celebrate students and their success while allowing as many people as possible to safely participate.”

