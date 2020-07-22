Virtual 'Stuff the Bus' prepares Kent County students, teachers for upcoming school year

Schools will be needing masks and portable devices as they prepare for both in-person and remote learning.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — With a new school year comes the need for a whole bunch of new school supplies. Backpacks, pencils, calculators, tissues – the list is long and often pricey.

This year, the list of supplies is even longer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools will be needing masks and portable devices as they prepare for both in-person and remote learning.

The community can help Kent County students and teachers fulfill their lists of required supplies by participating in a virtual Stuff the Bus Collection Drive. The event is being hosted by Heart of West Michigan’s United Way’s Volunteer Center.

“Stuff the Bus is a chance to help students and teachers start the year strong,” a statement from United Way reads. “Companies, organizations, and individuals can lend a hand by shopping the virtual drive, donating financially or hosting an in-person or online collection drive with friends, family or coworkers.”

Financial donations will be used to purchase supplies for students and teachers in bulk.

With the support of Kent School Services Network staff members, the donated supplies will be distributed to schools throughout Kent County.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.