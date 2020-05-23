Virus upsets summer plans for Isle Royale park

Camping might become available by late June or July but there will be no ferry service.

HOUGHTON, Mich. — Wolves and moose won’t notice much company at Isle Royale National Park.

The remote island in Lake Superior said it’s delaying the summer opening because of the coronavirus.

It means people would need to arrive with their own boat or by seaplane when the wilderness park opens.

Rock Harbor Lodge will remain closed for the season. The island is part of Michigan but is 15 miles from the Minnesota shore.

