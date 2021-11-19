Volunteers needed for the Ada Chili and Beer Festival

Organizers are expecting between 4,500 and 5,500 people to attend on the first Saturday of December.

ADA, Mich. — After taking a year off due to COVID-19, the Ada Chili and Beer Festival is back and looking for volunteers.

The event on Saturday, Dec. 4, is expected to draw between 4,500 and 5,500 chili and beer enthusiasts.

It's a major fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House of West Michigan.

More than two dozen local breweries and more than 40 chili makers are taking part. 80 volunteers are needed to pull it off, doing a variety of jobs.

"Anything from set-up to ticket taking and pouring chili and beer," explained Andrew Grashuis, one of the organizers. "The tent set up happens December 3, that Friday night, we like to set it up the night before because the chili makers get started at 5:30 or 6 the next morning," he explained.

The event is organized by the Community Church in Ada.

Visit the Ada Chili and Beer Festival Facebook page to sign up to volunteer.

